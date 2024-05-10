Citigroup Upgrades Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2024, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Cheesecake Factory (NasdaqGS:CAKE) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.44% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cheesecake Factory is 36.94. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 2.44% from its latest reported closing price of 36.06.

The projected annual revenue for Cheesecake Factory is 3,856MM, an increase of 11.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.72.

Cheesecake Factory Declares $0.27 Dividend

On February 15, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 6, 2024 received the payment on March 19, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

The current dividend yield is 0.51 standard deviations below the historical average.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 524 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cheesecake Factory. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAKE is -2.31%, an increase of 2,034.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 53,156K shares. The put/call ratio of CAKE is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,126K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,186K shares , representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAKE by 1.94% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,947K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,388K shares , representing a decrease of 14.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAKE by 11.82% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,815K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,883K shares , representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAKE by 2.34% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 2,200K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,200K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cheesecake Factory Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is a leader in experiential dining. The company is culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. The Cheesecake Factory currently owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory®, North Italia® and a collection within the Fox Restaurant Concepts subsidiary. Internationally, 27 The Cheesecake Factory® restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Its bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2020, the company were named to the FORTUNE Magazine '100 Best Companies to Work For®' list for the seventh consecutive year.

