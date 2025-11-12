Citigroup Maintains Veeco Instruments (VECO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Veeco Instruments (NasdaqGS:VECO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.19% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Veeco Instruments is $29.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.19% from its latest reported closing price of $30.35 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Veeco Instruments is 743MM, an increase of 9.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 497 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veeco Instruments. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VECO is 0.14%, an increase of 10.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.27% to 80,831K shares. The put/call ratio of VECO is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,570K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,584K shares , representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VECO by 0.07% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,457K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,298K shares , representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VECO by 48.26% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,397K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,239K shares , representing an increase of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VECO by 0.41% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 3,215K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,930K shares , representing an increase of 8.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VECO by 4.94% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 2,726K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 99.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VECO by 16,111.00% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.