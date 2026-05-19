Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Ascendis Pharma A (ASND) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2026, Citigroup initiated coverage of Ascendis Pharma A (NasdaqGS:ASND) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.79% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Ascendis Pharma A is $301.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $258.56 to a high of $362.25. The average price target represents an increase of 26.79% from its latest reported closing price of $237.86 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Ascendis Pharma A is 1,388MM, an increase of 60.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -9.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 286 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ascendis Pharma A. This is an decrease of 233 owner(s) or 44.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASND is 0.50%, an increase of 26.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.33% to 55,774K shares. The put/call ratio of ASND is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 10,281K shares representing 16.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 5,062K shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,111K shares , representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 6.28% over the last quarter.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 4,813K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,186K shares , representing a decrease of 7.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 0.28% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,230K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,226K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 15.09% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,052K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,910K shares , representing an increase of 6.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 15.03% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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