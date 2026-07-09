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Citigroup Gets Thai Lender SCB As First User Of Citi Cross-Boarder USD Transfer Solution

July 09, 2026 — 10:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Citigroup Inc. (C) on Thursday revealed the Siam Commercial Bank, or SCB, a Thai commercial lender, as its first financial institution client to go live with Citi's newly integrated 24/7 US dollar clearing and Citi token service solution.

Through this facility, Citi has enabled near-real-time, round-the-clock, cross-border US dollar payments for its corporate and institutional clients. The lender's clients will now be able to initiate and receive US dollar payments at any time, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year.

Citi token services solution leverages a private blockchain to tokenize deposits held within Citi's global network. When integrated with Citi's 24/7 US dollar clearing solution, which connects over 300 financial institutions across over 50 markets, bridges Citi and non-Citi accounts globally.

The first transaction was completed by Phillip Securities Thailand, a subsidiary of PhillipCapital and a client of SCB. Through this new facility, US dollar funds were transferred from a Citi London account maintained by Phillip Capital Inc., another PhillipCapital subsidiary, to the beneficiary account with SCB in Thailand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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