Cisco Debuts New AI Solutions To Enhance Employee Experience

October 23, 2024 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), Wednesday announced the launch of new AI solutions such as Cisco Spatial Meetings, Ceiling Microphone Pro, and new Cisco AI Assistant for Webex capabilities to enhance employee connection and collaboration.

Cisco said any space equipped with a Cisco Room Bar Pro can be an immersive studio and deliver spatial video to Webex for Apple Vision Pro users. This can be used for product demos, remote training, education, etc.

Ceiling Microphone Pro can capture natural conversation from anywhere in a variety of workspaces.

The new innovations aim to provide smart workplaces, advance employee productivity and engagement, and empower IT and facilities team.

Currently, Cisco's stock is trading at $56.48, down 0.21 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
