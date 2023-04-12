Cintas (CTAS) Declares $1.15 Dividend

Cintas said on April 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.15 per share ($4.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $450.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.02%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.94%, the lowest has been 0.73%, and the highest has been 1.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.14 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.56 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1861 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cintas. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 4.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTAS is 0.32%, an increase of 4.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.45% to 71,967K shares. The put/call ratio of CTAS is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.29% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cintas is $510.08. The forecasts range from a low of $423.19 to a high of $575.40. The average price target represents an increase of 13.29% from its latest reported closing price of $450.26.

The projected annual revenue for Cintas is $8,806MM, an increase of 2.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $12.83.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LMR Partners LLP holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Exchange Traded Concepts holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 95.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTAS by 2,149,702.24% over the last quarter.

GMLGX - GuideMark Large Cap Core Fund Service Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLDFX - BALANCED FUND Retail Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 244.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTAS by 67.37% over the last quarter.

High Net Worth Advisory Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cintas Background Information

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance customers' image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and training and compliance courses, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

