Cineverse Corp. Reveals Climb In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Cineverse Corp. (CNVS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.14 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $0.761 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 66.8% to $25.97 million from $15.57 million last year.

Cineverse Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.14 Mln. vs. $0.761 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $25.97 Mln vs. $15.57 Mln last year.

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