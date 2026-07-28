Cincinnati Financial Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) reported second-quarter 2026 net income of nearly $1.3 billion, aided by an $882 million after-tax increase in the fair value of equity securities still held. Non-GAAP operating income declined to $224 million from $311 million a year earlier as the insurer maintained pricing discipline amid what management described as a softening property-casualty market.

President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Spray said the company’s results reflected continued execution of its underwriting strategy, although catastrophe losses were modestly above its longer-term average. The property-casualty combined ratio was 100.8% for the quarter, worsening by 5.9 percentage points from the prior-year period. Catastrophe losses accounted for 2.3 percentage points of that increase.

For the first six months of 2026, Cincinnati Financial’s current accident-year combined ratio before catastrophe losses was 87.8%, essentially unchanged from 87.7% in the first half of 2025.

Premium Growth Slows as Pricing Conditions Ease

Consolidated property-casualty net written premiums increased 3% during the second quarter. Spray said the slower growth reflected the company’s emphasis on policy-by-policy pricing and risk segmentation rather than pursuing premium volume in a softer market.

Management said roughly two-thirds of the consolidated premium growth came from pricing and about one-third came from increased insured exposures, including higher sales, payrolls and property values.

Commercial lines: Net written premiums rose 3%, while the combined ratio increased 11.2 percentage points to 104.1%. Higher catastrophe losses added 4.9 percentage points to the ratio.

Net written premiums rose 3%, while the combined ratio increased 11.2 percentage points to 104.1%. Higher catastrophe losses added 4.9 percentage points to the ratio. Personal lines: Net written premiums increased 1%, with lower new-business premiums reflecting softer market conditions. The combined ratio improved 2.1 percentage points to 99.9%, including a 1.6-point benefit from lower catastrophe losses.

Net written premiums increased 1%, with lower new-business premiums reflecting softer market conditions. The combined ratio improved 2.1 percentage points to 99.9%, including a 1.6-point benefit from lower catastrophe losses. Excess and surplus lines: Net written premiums grew 8%, and the segment reported a 90.5% combined ratio.

Net written premiums grew 8%, and the segment reported a 90.5% combined ratio. Cincinnati Re: Net written premiums increased 16%, while its combined ratio was 87.6%.

Net written premiums increased 16%, while its combined ratio was 87.6%. Cincinnati Global: Net written premiums rose 1%, and the combined ratio was 110.8%.

Spray said commercial lines and excess-and-surplus lines renewal pricing averaged near the high end of the low-single-digit percentage range during the quarter. Personal auto and homeowners renewal pricing increases remained in the high-single-digit range.

During the question-and-answer session, management said Cincinnati Re’s growth can be more opportunistic and seasonal because of its assumed reinsurance business. Cincinnati Global, meanwhile, has faced pressure in larger-property, shared-and-layered direct and facultative business, though the company said it remains focused on underwriting and pricing discipline.

Large-Loss Activity and Personal-Lines Strategy

Chief Financial Officer Mike Sewell said the company recorded about 30 current-accident-year commercial large losses of more than $2 million through the first half, totaling approximately $112 million. That compared with 26 losses totaling $101 million in the first half of 2025.

Sewell said the year-over-year increase in property large losses was primarily tied to one claim that reached the company’s working treaty, affecting results by roughly $15 million. He said large losses represented a 2.2% loss ratio in both periods when measured against earned premiums, and management did not see an unexpected concentration by risk category or geography.

Spray said the company conducts reviews after every large loss and views the recent activity as inherent volatility rather than evidence of a broader trend.

On personal lines, Spray said Cincinnati Financial had doubled the segment’s premium base over the four years through the end of 2025 and expected growth to moderate after the hard market. He said the company continues to see room for margin improvement in personal lines and is prioritizing profitability, underwriting terms, risk selection and catastrophe management.

High-net-worth business accounts for a little more than 60% of personal lines premiums, according to Spray. He said the company expects that share to continue increasing, while remaining committed to middle-market personal-lines coverage because of its importance to the independent agencies it represents. Management said it has reassessed California homeowners exposure following wildfire losses, including aggregations, terms, conditions and pricing.

Investment Income, Reserves and Capital Actions

Investment income rose 12% in the second quarter, supported by insurance operating cash flow and higher fixed-maturity portfolio yields. Bond interest income increased 14%, while the fixed-maturity portfolio’s average pretax yield reached 5.08%, up 15 basis points from a year earlier.

The company made net fixed-maturity purchases of $316 million in the quarter and $940 million in the first half. It also reported net sales of equity securities totaling $678 million in the quarter. Sewell said the portfolio rebalancing was higher than in a typical quarter but was similar to activity in the third quarter of 2024 and did not signal a change in investment strategy.

Before taxes, Cincinnati Financial recorded a $1.3 billion net gain in its equity portfolio and a $79 million gain in its bond portfolio during the quarter. At quarter-end, the investment portfolio’s net appreciated value was approximately $8.6 billion.

Cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.4 billion in the first six months, up 29% from a year earlier. The underwriting expense ratio increased 1.2 percentage points in the quarter, driven by higher commission expense and the timing of certain costs. Sewell said the company aims to keep the expense ratio below 30% while continuing to invest in technology and employees.

Prior-year reserve development provided a $42 million benefit in the second quarter, improving the combined ratio by 1.7 percentage points. However, commercial casualty experienced $14 million of unfavorable reserve development tied to updated loss estimates for a small number of insureds in one older accident year. Management said it is maintaining a prudent view of casualty reserves amid legal-system-abuse concerns and pressure on claim severity.

Cincinnati Global’s quarterly results included about $10 million in net charges related to conflict in Saudi Arabia and a roughly $7.5 million reserve for a U.S. event-cancellation contingency, management said.

The company paid $143 million in shareholder dividends and repurchased approximately 1.3 million shares for $216 million, or an average price of $161.93 per share. Book value reached a record $108.64 per share, while consolidated shareholders’ equity approached $17 billion. Parent-company cash and marketable securities totaled $5.7 billion, and debt to total capital remained below 10%.

About Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company's core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

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