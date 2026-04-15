Ciena's Capex Acceleration: Aligning With Demand or Overreach?

Ciena Corporation’s CIEN first quarter of fiscal 2026 results brought attention to a notable rise in capital expenditures. The company spent $74 million as capex (including accelerated capacity investments), which is two to three times more than the average over the past 12 quarters. This raises the question of whether the spending is well-aligned with demand or risks getting ahead of itself.

The company is investing in capacity expansion and ramping output to meet the explosive demand tied to AI-driven networking requirements. Ciena is working closely with contract manufacturers (in terms of their manufacturing capacity and output expansion) and component vendors, including entering long-term commitments, to address ongoing industry constraints.

Given a strong demand backdrop, Ciena delivered fiscal first-quarter revenues of $1.43 billion, up 33% year over year, and highlighted exceptionally strong order activity. Backlog ramped to a massive $7 billion, with almost all new orders up for fulfillment in fiscal 2027, added Ciena on the most recent earnings call.

The company also noted that supply constraints limited its ability to fully meet demand in the quarter, which underscores rapid capacity expansion efforts. Ciena continues to expect demand to exceed supply over the next several quarters.

The company expects the benefits of capacity expansion to build gradually, with a meaningful impact in 2027. Overall, Ciena’s capex surge seems aligned with broad-based demand across hyperscalers and service providers. While the investments appear driven by growth drivers, their success will depend on execution amid increasing competition.

Mapping the Competitive Terrain

Nokia NOK plans capital expenditures of approximately €900 million to €1 billion in 2026. The company noted that this spending will primarily be used to expand manufacturing capacity in its Optical Networks business, with some resources deployed for some real estate renewal projects. This aligns with strong demand trends driven by AI and cloud customers, particularly in optical networking infrastructure.

Quarterly net sales were €6.13 billion ($7.13 billion), up 2% from €5.98 billion in the year-ago quarter. Despite weakness in Cloud and Network Services, Nokia’s growth in Network Infrastructure supported the top line. For 2025, the company reported revenues of €19.88 billion, up 3% year over year. In 2026, Nokia expects 6-8% sales growth in the Network Infrastructure segment.

Arista Networks' ANET capital expenditure plans remain relatively modest. In 2025, the company spent about $100 million on capex, primarily tied to the initial construction of expanded facilities in Santa Clara, with the fourth quarter capex being $37 million.

Arista reported strong fourth-quarter 2025 results, with revenues and adjusted earnings soaring year over year, driven by robust demand trends. Fourth quarter revenues surged to $2.49 billion from $1.93 billion in the prior-year quarter. For 2025, total revenues increased to $9.01 billion from $7 billion in 2024. Arista generated $4.37 billion of net cash from operating activities for the year compared with $3.71 billion in 2024.

CIEN Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CIEN have gained 28.4% in the past month compared with Communications - Components industry’s surge of 30.3%.



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CIEN trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 65.29, above the industry’s 53.96.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIEN’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has been revised upwards over the past 60 days.



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CIEN currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.