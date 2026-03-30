Ciena vs. Arista: Which Networking Stock Is the Better Buy?

Ciena Corporation CIEN and Arista Networks, Inc. ANET are both key beneficiaries of the AI-driven networking boom, but they operate in distinct segments of the market. Ciena is a global leader in high-speed optical and WAN connectivity, enabling massive data transfer across long distances, which is increasingly critical as hyperscalers scale AI data centers and interconnect them globally. The company is seeing exceptional demand, strong order activity and growing visibility into multiyear growth, driven by AI workloads, cloud expansion and rising investments in network infrastructure.

Arista, on the other hand, is dominating the high-performance data center switching space, particularly within cloud and AI environments. The company is experiencing rapid growth fueled by strong adoption of its Ethernet-based AI networking solutions, expanding deployments across cloud titans and enterprises, and a growing software and services mix.

According to a report by Grand View Research, the global data center networking market was valued at approximately $38.49 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand to $154.83 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 17.2% over the 2025-2033 period. This growth is being fueled by a surge in global data traffic, supported by rising internet penetration, the proliferation of IoT devices, increased video streaming and ongoing enterprise digital transformation. So, for investors looking to make a smart move in the Networking space, which stock truly stands out?

Let’s analyze their fundamentals, growth opportunities, market challenges and valuation to assess which one presents a stronger investment opportunity.

The Case for CIEN

Ciena is benefiting from continuous innovation and product development that address evolving network requirements. Its advanced solutions, including next-generation optical engines, pluggable optics and data center management platforms, are designed to meet rising demands for bandwidth, power efficiency and performance across modern networks.

The company is benefiting from exceptionally strong and sustained demand, supported by robust order activity and long-term customer planning. This visibility, along with solid execution, is driving confidence in continued growth through 2026 and beyond. Rising demand for high-speed connectivity, particularly to support AI workloads, is creating durable, multi-year growth opportunities, with increasing investments in AI-driven connectivity further boosting demand. The company is gaining share in this space, backed by its technology leadership and strong customer relationships, as large-scale AI data center deployments require high-performance optical interconnects.

Apart from this, Ciena is gaining from structural demand in its core WAN business, driven by cloud adoption and the need to connect geographically distributed data centers. Service providers are also increasing investments in optical infrastructure and automation to handle rising data traffic. Additionally, hyperscalers are ramping AI infrastructure spending, driving demand for solutions across scale across, scale out and scale up architectures. As workloads become more distributed, the need for high-speed optical connectivity between sites is expanding, creating further opportunities for Ciena’s interconnect solutions.

Ciena expects revenues between $5.9 billion and $6.3 billion for fiscal 2026. It projects adjusted gross margins of 43.5-44.5%. For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Ciena expects revenues of $1.5 billion (+/-$50 million). Adjusted gross margin is projected in the range of 43.5-44.5%.

However, the company faces several near-term headwinds, including potential tariff-related disruptions that could raise costs, strain supply chains and pressure margins. Elevated expenses from ongoing investments and higher incentive payouts have also driven a rise in operating costs. Additionally, challenges such as new product ramp issues, input cost inflation and supply constraints amid strong demand are creating pressure, while high customer concentration remains a key risk.

The Case for ANET

Arista is benefiting from strong momentum driven by the rapid adoption of cloud, enterprise and AI networking solutions. The company delivered robust growth, supported by increasing demand from cloud and AI customers, with these segments contributing a significant portion of overall revenues. Its expanding presence across global markets, along with continued traction among large customers, is further strengthening performance.

Another key driver is the growing demand for high-performance data center networking, particularly for AI workloads. Arista’s differentiated technology stack, including its Extensible Operating System software and high-speed Ethernet platforms, is seeing strong adoption across a wide range of use cases from 10G to 800G, with further advancements underway. The company is also benefiting from rising adoption of AI networking solutions, increasing deployments of advanced switching systems and expanding opportunities across AI, cloud and enterprise environments.

Additionally, ANET’s diversification into adjacent markets such as campus networking, routing and subscription-based software and services is supporting growth. Increasing adoption of its software platforms and services, along with a growing customer base and strong ecosystem partnerships, is contributing to sustained momentum. Continued innovation, expanding product capabilities and increasing investments in AI networking are further reinforcing its long-term growth trajectory.

Arista Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Arista Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arista Networks, Inc. Quote

For the first quarter of 2026, management expects revenues to be approximately $2.6 billion, driven by healthy growth momentum and solid demand trends. Revenues for 2026 are likely to grow 25% year over year, with a gross margin of 62-64% and an operating margin of 46%.

However, Arista continues to face cost pressures as it invests in enhancing its product portfolio and developing new technologies aligned with evolving industry needs. These efforts have led to higher operating expenses, with total costs rising significantly due to increased headcount, new product introduction expenses and higher variable compensation. Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by around 23.1% to $530.9 million. Ongoing product redesign and supply chain adjustments have weighed on margins, while supply bottlenecks for advanced components have prompted the company to build inventory, impacting working capital.

Additionally, Arista remains dependent on a limited number of large customers, resulting in high customer concentration risk. Any shifts in demand from these key clients could materially impact revenues, making the company vulnerable to fluctuations despite strong near-term visibility. Moreover, ANET faces stiff competition in cloud networking solutions, particularly in 10-gigabit Ethernet and above.

CIEN vs. ANET Share Price Performance

Over the past month, CIEN shares have gained 6.6%, while Arista has lost 6.5%.



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Valuation for CIEN & ANET

In terms of Price/Book, CIEN shares are trading at 20.34X, higher than ANET’s 12.29X.



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How Do Estimates Compare for CIEN & ANET?

Analysts have significantly revised their earnings estimates upward for CIEN’s bottom line for the current year.



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For ANET, there have been upward revisions for the current year.



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CIEN or ANET: Which Is a Better Pick?

While CIEN sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, ANET has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Consequently, in terms of Zacks Rank and valuation, CIEN seems to be a better pick at the moment.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.