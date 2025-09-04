Ciena Corp. Bottom Line Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Ciena Corp. (CIEN) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $50.30 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $14.23 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ciena Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $96.23 million or $0.67 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 28.4% to $1.21 billion from $942.30 million last year.

Ciena Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.24 - $1.32 BLN

