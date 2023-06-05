Chunghwa Telecom - ADR (CHT) Declares $1.53 Dividend

Chunghwa Telecom - ADR said on June 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $1.53 per share. Previously, the company paid $1.53 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 29, 2023 will receive the payment on August 11, 2023.

At the current share price of $40.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.75%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.77%, the lowest has been 3.18%, and the highest has been 4.31%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.06 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 179 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chunghwa Telecom - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHT is 0.10%, an increase of 6.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.24% to 19,636K shares. The put/call ratio of CHT is 4.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.98% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chunghwa Telecom - ADR is 41.56. The forecasts range from a low of 40.34 to a high of $43.48. The average price target represents an increase of 1.98% from its latest reported closing price of 40.75.

The projected annual revenue for Chunghwa Telecom - ADR is 225,393MM, an increase of 2.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.96.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,990K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,030K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHT by 2.29% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,222K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,723K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 1,400K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,429K shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHT by 39.35% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 652K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 756K shares, representing a decrease of 15.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHT by 74.46% over the last quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chunghwa Telecom Company, Ltd. is the largest telecommunications company in Taiwan and the incumbent local exchange carrier of PSTN, Mobile, and broadband services in the country.

