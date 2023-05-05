Chordiant Software (CHRD) Declares $1.25 Dividend

Chordiant Software said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share ($5.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.25 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 16, 2023 will receive the payment on May 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $138.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.60%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.88%, the lowest has been 1.34%, and the highest has been 16.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.35 (n=113).

The current dividend yield is 0.52 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.59%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chordiant Software. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHRD is 0.00%, a decrease of 59.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 49.14% to 88K shares. The put/call ratio of CHRD is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.97% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chordiant Software is 186.15. The forecasts range from a low of 151.50 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 33.97% from its latest reported closing price of 138.95.

The projected annual revenue for Chordiant Software is 3,721MM, an increase of 2.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 32.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 38K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAI - Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Chord Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oasis Petroleum, Inc. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

