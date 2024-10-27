News & Insights

Chordia Therapeutics Enhances Transparency with Earnings Transcript

October 27, 2024 — 10:22 pm EDT

Chordia Therapeutics Inc. (JP:190A) has released an update.

Chordia Therapeutics Inc. has released the transcript of its earnings briefing for the fiscal year ended August 2024, aiming to enhance transparency and investor understanding. The company is actively developing cancer therapies, with its lead candidate CTX-712 undergoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials in the US.

