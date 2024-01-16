Chord Energy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CHRD

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Chord Energy Corp (Symbol: CHRD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $155.17, changing hands as low as $153.84 per share. Chord Energy Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHRD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHRD's low point in its 52 week range is $117.05 per share, with $175.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $153.88.

