Chipmos Technologies Inc - ADR (IMOS) Declares $1.50 Dividend

Chipmos Technologies Inc - ADR said on May 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $1.50 per share. Previously, the company paid $2.88 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 27, 2023.

At the current share price of $25.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.84%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.43%, the lowest has been 3.57%, and the highest has been 12.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.09 (n=164).

The current dividend yield is 0.28 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chipmos Technologies Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 6.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMOS is 0.09%, an increase of 77.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.62% to 2,655K shares. The put/call ratio of IMOS is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.90% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chipmos Technologies Inc - ADR is 25.47. The forecasts range from a low of 25.20 to a high of $26.23. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.90% from its latest reported closing price of 25.70.

The projected annual revenue for Chipmos Technologies Inc - ADR is 23,576MM, an increase of 10.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.61.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,281K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,310K shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMOS by 11.10% over the last quarter.

O'shaughnessy Asset Management holds 145K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMOS by 13.98% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 143K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares, representing an increase of 36.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMOS by 63.98% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 109K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMOS by 10.10% over the last quarter.

Herald Investment Management holds 83K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Chipmos Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc. provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers and foundries.

