China Vered Financial Holding Posts Decline In FY Profit

(RTTNews) - China Vered Financial Holding Corporation Limited (0245.HK), Friday announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, reporting a decline in profit to HK$123.8 million, compared to HK$223.2 million in the previous year.

Profit before income tax amounted to HK$104.2 million compared to HK$273.6 million in 2024.

Total revenue increased to HK$113.9 million from last year's HK$109.4 million, mainly due to higher investment income.

The company's stock closed trading at HK$1.08, up 1.89 percent on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

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