China Tech ETFs Set to Rally as Regulatory Crackdown Eases

Chinese tech stocks listed in Hong Kong surged on Jul 10 on hopes that the government's years-long crackdown on the sector may soon end. The expectations could be attributed to the Chinese authorities’ imposition of more than $1 billion in fines on Ant Group and Tencent Holdings, two major tech companies, which was seen as a step toward resolving the regulatory assault that had previously impacted the market.



Additionally, Ant Group’s proposal to buy back as much as 7.6% of its shares also added to the strength. The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 3.2%, with Alibaba Group Holding BABA leading the gains with a 5.6% increase. Tencent also saw a jump of 2.8%. The smooth trading is likely to be felt in the ETF world, especially KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF KWEB, Invesco China Technology ETF CQQQ, MSCI China Information Technology ETF CHIK and KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor Index ETF KFVG.

News Instills Optimism

The relaxation of the regulations has instilled a fresh wave of optimism for the Chinese tech sector and investors are now returning to the space, viewing this as an opportunity to invest in these companies at a lower price than before the crackdown began. The market had been heavily impacted by the government's crackdown, which resulted in substantial losses in market value for many companies (read: Best & Worst ETF Areas of First Half 2023).



This, along with the possibility of a more normalized regulatory environment, has generated a positive response from investors in Chinese tech stocks.



The fines imposed on Ant Group and Tencent indicate that the government's rectification efforts in the fintech sector are nearing completion. This development suggests that the regulatory environment may become more predictable and stable, fostering a positive outlook for the industry as a whole. The sentiment is shared by JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts, who believe the penalties signify the beginning of a normalized regulatory environment and anticipate Ant Group to revive its shelved initial public offering within the next 12 to 18 months.



Further, the proposed buyback of shares by Ant Group further enhances investor sentiment and confidence in the company. This move not only signals a commitment to shareholder value but also indicates that Ant Group is positioning itself for future growth opportunities. Combined with the potential for a more favorable regulatory climate, this buyback could contribute to a more positive outlook for Ant Group and its market.

Bright Outlook

The outlook for China tech stocks looks bright, given the government’s new stimulus measures to secure the country's economic recovery. Potential measures include billions of dollars in new infrastructure spending and loosened rules to encourage property investors to buy more homes. China's central bank recently cut policy rates (read: 4 ETFs to Tap on China's Tech Rally).

ETFs to Tap

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)



KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF provides concentrated exposure to China-based companies whose primary business, or businesses, is focused on Internet and Internet-related technology. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF tracks the CSI China Overseas Internet Index and holds 32 securities in its basket, with a higher concentration on the top firms.



KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has amassed $5 billion in its asset base and charges 69 bps in annual fees from investors. KWEB trades in an average daily volume of 18 million shares and currently has a Zacks ETF Rank #5 (Strong Sell) with a High risk outlook.



Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)



Invesco China Technology ETF follows the FTSE China Incl A 25% Technology Capped Index, which includes constituents of the FTSE China Index and FTSE China A Stock Connect Index that are classified as information technology securities, including China A-shares and China B-shares. It holds 130 stocks in its basket, with a higher concentration on the top three firms.



Invesco China Technology ETF manages an asset base of $838.3 million while charging 70 bps in fees per year. It trades in a volume of 96,000 shares per day on average and has a Zacks ETF Rank #5 with a High risk outlook (read: Time for China Tech ETFs Despite Mixed-Bag Earnings?).



MSCI China Information Technology ETF (CHIK)



MSCI China Information Technology ETF seeks to invest in large- and mid-capitalization segments of the MSCI China Index that are classified in the Information Technology Sector as per the Global Industry Classification System. It tracks the MSCI China Information Technology 10/50 Index and holds 118 stocks in its basket.



MSCI China Information Technology ETF has amassed $13.7 million in its asset base and trades in a volume of 1,000 shares a day on average. It charges 65 bps in annual fees.



KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor Index ETF (KFVG)



KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor Index ETF follows the CICC China 5G and Semiconductor Leaders Index. The index is designed to track the performance of companies engaged in the 5G and semiconductor-related businesses, including 5G equipment, semiconductors, electronic components and big data centers.



With AUM of $14.4 million, KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor Index ETF charges 65 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 1,000 shares.



Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ): ETF Research Reports

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB): ETF Research Reports

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (CHIK): ETF Research Reports

KraneShares CICC China 5G and Semiconductor Index ETF (KFVG): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.