Chevron Corp. Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $12.072 billion, or $6.11 per share. This compares with $2.490 billion, or $1.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Chevron Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $11.977 billion or $6.06 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 56.3% to $70.055 billion from $44.822 billion last year.

Chevron Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.072 Bln. vs. $2.490 Bln. last year. -EPS: $6.11 vs. $1.45 last year. -Revenue: $70.055 Bln vs. $44.822 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.