BioTech

ChemoMetec Appoints Price As CFO, Nikolajsen To Resign

August 03, 2026 — 05:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ChemoMetec A/S, a biotechnology company, on Saturday announced the appointment on Phillip Massie Price as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective from August 3, 2026.

Price most recently served as Director of Corporate Finance at Unimed, a healthcare group. He previously held the position of Interim Group CFO at LiqTech International Inc., where he led Group Finance.

The company's Board stated that it had arrived at an agreement with current CFO Kim Nicolajsen regarding the succession. Nicolajsen, appointed in July 2024, will resign from the position at the same time as Price takes over.

Together with CEO Martin Helbo Behrens, Price will form the executive management team of the company.

CHEMM.CO is currently trading at DKK 414, down 4.30% on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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