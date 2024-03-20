Check Point (CHKP), NVIDIA Team Up to Fortify AI Cloud Security

Check Point Software Technologies CHKP has collaborated with NVIDIA NVDA to bolster the security of artificial intelligence (AI) cloud infrastructure. Through the integration of NVIDIA BlueField Data Processing Units (DPUs), CHKP is introducing the AI Cloud Protect solution, aimed at thwarting threats at both network and host levels.



The proliferation of AI has revolutionized various sectors, including healthcare, education and finance. However, this growth also brings forth new attack vectors targeting AI, such as backdooring AI models, data exfiltration and denial of service attacks. These threats not only compromise the integrity of AI systems but also jeopardize business outcomes and erode trust in AI operations.



Recognizing these challenges, Check Point and NVIDIA have collaborated to provide a comprehensive security solution that safeguards AI infrastructures. By integrating network and host-level security insights, the AI Cloud Protect solution ensures the security system is adept at identifying and mitigating both conventional and novel cyber threats.



NVIDIA BlueField 3, powered by the NVDA’s DOCA software framework, enables innovators like Check Point to offer robust cyber defense measures while ensuring peak AI performance.



AI Cloud Protect emerges as a strategic solution to address the evolving security requirements of the AI era. Engineered with NVIDIA BlueField 3 DPUs, it provides robust defense against AI-specific threats, such as model inversion and theft.



Moreover, its scalable and seamless integration capabilities ensure easy deployment across diverse AI environments without compromising performance.



Importantly, it optimizes performance with zero compromise, allowing AI operations to continue unhindered while security processes run discretely. Leveraging NVIDIA's technological infrastructure ensures top-notch security without impacting AI performance.

Next-Generation Security Solutions to Fend Off Competition

CHKP continues its commitment to fortifying digital defenses with its latest innovation, the Check Point Quantum Force series. This new suite of 10 robust firewalls is engineered to deliver unparalleled security across a spectrum of environments from expansive data centers to intricate network perimeters, catering to businesses of all dimensions.



Powered by the cutting-edge Check Point Infinity Platform, these firewalls integrate state-of-the-art technology, including cloud-based security intelligence and more than 50 AI engines.



In addition to the Quantum Force series, CHKP expands its portfolio to address the security needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), with the introduction of Check Point Quantum Spark 1900 and 2000. Tailored specifically for SMBs, these security gateways boast streamlined setup, cloud management capabilities and automated threat mitigation, empowering smaller enterprises to navigate the evolving cybersecurity landscape with confidence.



The introduction of these groundbreaking solutions signals Check Point's growing efforts to stay ahead of cyber threats and empower organizations of all sizes with robust security infrastructure.



These new releases are expected to aid the company’s top-line growth in 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s 2024 revenues is pegged at $2.56 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.92%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $9.02 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.13%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



However, CHKP faces formidable competition from industry stalwarts like Fortinet FTNT and Cisco Systems CSCO. Shares of Check Point have gained 7.3% compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 9.9% year to date.



Fortinet, renowned for its comprehensive cybersecurity offerings, emphasizes network cloud security platforms, leveraging its global presence to cater to a diverse clientele.



Cisco Systems, a tech giant, ventures into AI-driven cybersecurity following its acquisition of Splunk, a significant player in cloud security. With a diverse portfolio spanning network hardware, IoT solutions and cloud management, Cisco remains a formidable competitor in the cybersecurity arena.

