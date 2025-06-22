Check Out the Homes of 8 Famous Money Experts, From Bezos to Buffett

One of the perks of being a famous money expert (or simply one of the wealthiest people on Earth) is having the ability to live large — literally. Having amassed an incredible amount of wealth, folks such as Jeff Bezos also have acquired some fascinating real estate portfolios that reflect not only their personal tastes, but also their financial philosophies.

Whether it’s a 1,400-acre hyper-secret Hawaiian compound or a 400-square-foot, four-bedroom home in Texas, the houses, mansions and compounds of eight of the world’s most famous money experts might fascinate you.

Jeff Bezos

As the world’s third-wealthiest human being (after Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, who will both pop up later), Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has a staggering real estate portfolio of over 10 homes valued at approximately $700 million, per the Robb Report.

Beverly Hills properties, California

Estimated Cost: $165 million

Bezos owns a 14,000-square-foot mansion with two houses, a golf course, a tennis court, a parking structure, a nursery and a swimming pool.

Hawaii properties

Estimated cost: $78 million

The secretive Bezos compound in Maui consists of 14 acres and multiple houses.

Indian Creek Island Compound, Florida

Estimated cost: $234 million

In 2023, Bezos began purchasing great deals of Florida real estate, making the state his primary residence.

New York City properties

Estimated cost: $132 million

Bezos has owned property in New York City since 1999, owning multiple massive units in multiple buildings throughout the city.

Medina, Washington, properties

Estimated cost: $120.5 million

Bezos set himself up with a gargantuan compound in Medina, Washington in 1998, a great deal of which he has since sold and made Florida his primary residence.

Washington, D.C., properties

Estimated Cost: $28 million

In addition to buying The Washington Post, Bezos has also purchased a building formerly used as the Textile Museum and transformed it into a private residence.

Warren Buffett

Nebraska property

Estimated cost: $31,500

Warren Buffett is currently the sixth-richest man in the world with a net worth of $154 billion, and yet the famously frugal investor owns only one home — in Omaha, Nebraska. Purchased in 1958 for approximately $31,500, Buffett has lived in the five-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home for 67 years.

Grant Cardone

Bestselling author and business expert Grant Cardone has an estimated net worth of $600 million. While that doesn’t make him the wealthiest person in the world, it certainly has afforded him the ability to own some pricey real estate.

Malibu, California, property

Estimated cost: $40 million

Cardone spent $40 million in January 2022 on a Malibu beachfront home that houses six bedrooms across 10,000 square feet. He is reportedly trying to sell the home for $65 million, and has noted he would prefer payment in bitcoin.

Miam property

Estimated cost: $28 million

Cardone is also selling his Miami home for $42 million, after spending $28 million on it in 2021 in a purchase from Tommy Hilfiger.

Mark Cuban

Billionaire and entrepreneur Mark Cuban has gone from splitting $600 rent with five friends in a single apartment in 1982 to owning an incredibly expensive series of properties throughout America.

Dallas property

Estimated cost: $22 million

Cuban makes his main home in the ritzy Preston Hollow neighborhood of Dallas. In addition to such extravagances as a tennis court and pool, the house also has 10 bathrooms and eight bedrooms.

Laguna Beach, California, property

Estimated cost: $19 million to $26 million

Cuban’s West Coast home comes loaded with a walk-in wine cellar, an infinity pool and a gorgeous view of the Pacific Ocean.

New York City property

Estimated cost: $13.5 million

Cuban owns a condo in the Trump International Hotel & Tower. Cuban bought it in 2000 and has yet to sell it because it has lost value.

Elon Musk

Boca Chica property

Estimated cost: $50,000

Perhaps befitting his mercurial, somewhat unusual nature, Elon Musk is the richest human being on Earth, and yet lives a tiny home that is only 400 square feet. Designed to be the height of functionality and efficiency, it is worth only $50,000 and is comprised of a living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. It is located near Musk’s SpaceX Starbase that is based out of Boca Chica, Texas.

Suze Orman

Financial expert and author Suze Orman has a varied and pricey real estate portfolio, albeit one without many public details.

New York City property

Estimated cost: $3.6 million

Since 2007, Orman has owned a 1,275-foot apartment in the ritzy Plaza Hotel along New York City’s Central Park.

Other properties

Estimated cost: N/A

While details on Orman’s other properties are scant, she is known to also own a condo in South Florida, a condo in Johannesburg, South Africa, and property in the Bahamas, per her own website.

Dave Ramsey

Nashville, Tennessee, property

Estimated cost: $10.2 million

Financial advisor Dave Ramsey is known for his somewhat loud, larger-than-life personality, so it’s only fitting that he would have had an enormous six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home of his own, one that stretches across 13,545 square feet, as reported by Taste of Country. The home is stacked with an elevator, a pool and spa, three garages and five fireplaces. All that said, Ramsey chose to sell the property in 2021.

Mark Zuckerberg

With a net worth of $216 billion, Facebook founder and entrepreneur Mark Zuckerberg is the world’s second-wealthiest person, and he has a real estate portfolio that definitely matches his stature as one of the world’s richest men.

Hawaii properties

Estimated cost: $270 million

Zuckerberg owns an enormous estate in Kauai that stretches beyond a whopping 1,400 acres. Multiple mansions are housed across the properties, along with a number of swimming pools, a tennis court, gyms and saunas, multiple treehouses connected by rope bridges, and even a 5,000-square-foot underground shelter, according to the Robb Report. Little else is known about this very mysterious — and very large –property holding.

Lake Tahoe property

Estimated cost: $59 million

Zuckerberg has purchased two properties along Lake Tahoe and has been at work grouping them into a seven-building joint compound that will feature additional guesthouses, offices and a spa.

Palo Alto, California, properties

Estimated cost: $43 million

Zuckerberg primarily hangs his hat in Palo Alto, in a series of neighboring homes, pools and offices.

Washington, D.C., properties

Estimated cost: $23 million

Like Bezos, Zuckerberg has set himself up with a strikingly expensive home in Washington, D.C., following the most recent presidential election. At 15,400 square feet, the mansion is practically a compound unto itself, one that serves as a home base for Zuckerberg as his interests become increasingly political.

