Check-Cap Continues Downtrend

(RTTNews) - Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) shares are sliding more than 16 percent on Friday morning trade. The shares of the Israel-based clinical-stage medical diagnostics company have been on a downtrend for the last several days.

The company is expected to report quarterly by the end of November.

Currently, shares are at $3.90, down 15.95 percent from the previous close of $4.64 on a volume of 317,232.

