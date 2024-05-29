News & Insights

Chasen Holdings Announces Subsidiary Updates

May 29, 2024 — 06:48 am EDT

Chasen Holdings Limited (SG:5NV) has released an update.

Chasen Holdings Limited has announced the establishment of a new 70% owned subsidiary, Chasen Bonded Warehouse Sdn. Bhd., in Malaysia following an internal restructuring. Additionally, the company has deregistered a dormant wholly-owned subsidiary, Chasen Sinology (Beijing) Logistics Co., Ltd., with both actions not expected to materially affect the group’s net tangible assets or earnings per share for the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

