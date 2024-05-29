Chasen Holdings Announces Subsidiary Updates

Chasen Holdings Limited (SG:5NV) has released an update.

Chasen Holdings Limited has announced the establishment of a new 70% owned subsidiary, Chasen Bonded Warehouse Sdn. Bhd., in Malaysia following an internal restructuring. Additionally, the company has deregistered a dormant wholly-owned subsidiary, Chasen Sinology (Beijing) Logistics Co., Ltd., with both actions not expected to materially affect the group’s net tangible assets or earnings per share for the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

For further insights into SG:5NV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.