Chart of the Day: BWX Technologies - Nuclear Components

The Chart of the Day belongs to the nuclear components company BWX Technologies (BWXT) I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy signals, highest Weighted Alpha, superior current momentum and having a Trend Seeker buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a buy on 1/ 16 the stock gained 9.16%.

BWXT Price vs Daily Moving Averages

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S. Navy submarines; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers. This segment also involved in manufacture of close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications. The Commercial Operations segment designs and manufactures commercial nuclear steam generators, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, and reactor components; and other auxiliary equipment, including containers for the storage of nuclear fuel and other high-level nuclear waste. It also offers nuclear fuel, fuel handling systems, tooling delivery systems, nuclear grade materials, and precisely machined components, as well as related services for CANDU nuclear power plants; in-plant inspection, maintenance, and modification services, as well as non-destructive examination and tooling/repair solutions; and medical radioisotopes, radiopharmaceuticals, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as The Babcock & Wilcox Company and changed its name to BWX Technologies, Inc. in June 2015. BWX Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

45.40+ Weighted Alpha

44.87% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

15 new highs and up 8.53% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 72.69%

Technical support level at $85.36

Recently traded at $86.78 with 50 day moving average of $79.80

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $7.71 billion

P/E 28.80

Dividend yield 1.09%

Wall Street projects Revenue will grow 8.80% this year and grow another 3.60% next year

Earnings are estimated to decrease 6.10% this year, increase an additional 5.10% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 2.59% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 3 strong buy, 4 buy, and 1 hold recommendations this month

Analysts price targets are $75 to $90 - with a consensus of $83 - 5% below its recent price

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 107 to 5 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 15 to 0 for the same result

Value Line gives the stock its below average rating of 4 with a price target of $72 for a 15% loss

CFRAs MarketScope has a sell rating

6,750 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

