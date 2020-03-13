Chart Industries Authorizes $75M Share Repurchase Program

Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS, on Mar 11, 2020, announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program authorizing it to buy back up to $75 million of its shares over the next year. Yesterday, the company’s share price decreased 20.5%, closing the trading session at $25.24 per share.

Under this program, the company is likely to make share repurchases through several means that include open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions and block purchases. The timing and amount of share repurchases will depend on certain factors such as share price and market conditions. Notably, the company will carry out the repurchase program per the Securities Exchange Act Rules.



Strong cash flows allow Chart Industries to effectively deploy capital for repurchasing shares, paying out dividend and making acquisitions. Notably, the company’s free cash flow recorded an increase of 17.1% to $97.7 million in 2019, on a year-over-year basis. In 2019, it repurchased shares worth $2 million. As a matter of fact, this share repurchase program is likely to instill confidence among investors.



Existing Business Scenario

Chart Industries is well placed to gain from growth in liquefied natural gas (LNG) activities and specialty markets. Also, the company’s globally diversified business is a boon. Notably, it operates in Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Also, the company has been investing in acquisitions over time. In 2019, Chart Industries used $603.9 million for acquisitions. In this regard, one of the significant buyouts of the company is that of the Industrial Air-X-Changers business of Harsco Corporation (HSC) in July 2019. The acquired assets are strengthening chart Industries’ businesses in the industrial energy and gas market.



However, rising costs of sales have been a major concern for the company. For instance, in 2019, its cost of sales rose 22%, on a year-over-year basis. In the same period, its selling, general and administrative expenses jumped 18.7%, year over year. Rising costs and operating expenses, if unchecked, might be detrimental to the company in the quarters ahead.



In the past three months, shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have decreased 58.1%, compared with the industry’s decline of 33.1%.

