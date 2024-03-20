CGI's (GIB) U.S.-Subsidiary Wins CMS Contract for HPMS Revamp

CGI’s GIB wholly-owned U.S.-subsidiary CGI Federal recently clinched a pivotal contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) aimed at enhancing Medicare access for more than 65 million beneficiaries nationwide.



Under the agreement, CGI will revamp the Health Plan Management System (HPMS), a critical component facilitating Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D (MAPD) programs.



The contract, valued at approximately $72 million, spans a base period of one year with the potential for four additional one-year option periods.



CGI’s mandate encompasses modernizing HPMS through cutting-edge technologies, including intelligent automation, cloud-based tools, data analytics and Agile delivery methodologies. This strategic overhaul aims to streamline plan enrollment, ensure compliance and fortify cybersecurity against emerging threats.



CGI’s extensive experience in delivering complex IT projects for HPMS positions it ideally to innovate solutions aligning with the evolving needs of Medicare beneficiaries and stakeholders.



The revamped HPMS will optimize annual lifecycle activities for MAPD plans and introduce user-centric enhancements through a comprehensive website. With more than 70 software modules, HPMS serves as a backbone supporting critical functions impacting millions of Medicare beneficiaries. The system’s Plan Management Dashboard offers real-time insights, empowering CMS and health plan executives with actionable data.

CGI Growth Prospects Ride on Expanding Clientele

CGI Group’s shares have returned 9.3% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s increase of 10.3%. Its expanding customer base and portfolio strength are expected to drive CGI’s top-line growth.



The company’s expanding federal customer base is noteworthy. It recently won a contract from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to deliver a financial management solution through CGI Advantage, a cloud-based platform that integrates financial data in a modern, unified platform. The State of Utah also selected its CGI Advantage for the modernization of its human capital management solution.



CGI’s expanding international footprint has been a key catalyst. LocalTapiola, one of the largest insurance and financial services companies in Finland, recently extended its long-term strategic partnership with GIB for an additional five years.



GIB’s strong partner base, which includes Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon, has been a key catalyst.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.