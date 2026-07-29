CGI Inc. Announces Advance In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - CGI Inc. (GIB-A.TO) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$465.2 million, or C$2.23 per share. This compares with C$408.6 million, or C$1.82 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CGI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$478.3 million or C$2.29 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to C$4.193 billion from C$4.090 billion last year.

CGI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$465.2 Mln. vs. C$408.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$2.23 vs. C$1.82 last year. -Revenue: C$4.193 Bln vs. C$4.090 Bln last year.

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