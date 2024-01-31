CGI (GIB) Partners Posti to Offer Improved Messaging Services

CGI GIB recently announced that it has forged a ten-year strategic partnership with Posti Group, the premier delivery and logistics services provider in Finland, Sweden and the Baltics.



This partnership focuses on the development and delivery of digital multichannel messaging services, a critical component in an era where customer expectations and cybersecurity demands are evolving at an unprecedented pace.



As part of this collaboration, Posti will leverage CGI's digital service production expertise to enhance its messaging capabilities. A key aspect of this strategic alliance involves the transfer of 88 professionals based in Finland, Poland, Latvia and Estonia from Posti to CGI.



The agreement also outlines CGI’s role in modernizing Posti's digital messaging technology. This initiative aims to equip Posti with the tools needed to respond effectively to the dynamic expectations of its customers while addressing the ever-growing challenges of cybersecurity and operational security.



This strategic partnership aligns with CGI's global mission to help logistics firms undergo business transformation through IT modernization, the Internet of Things, digital insights and cybersecurity. By leveraging advanced technologies, CGI enables companies like Posti to not only meet customer demands but also drive operational efficiencies and cost savings, propelling them into the digital age.

CGI’s Growth Prospects Remain Bright

CGI Group’s shares have returned 9.5% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s increase of 12.6%.



Its expanding customer base and portfolio strength are expected to drive CGI’s top-line growth. GIB’s strong partner base, which includes Alphabet GOOGL, Microsoft MSFT and Amazon AMZN, has been a key catalyst.



In December 2023, CGI partnered with Alphabet’s Google Cloud to launch the UNIDO Sustainability Planet Platform, leveraging AI and geospatial data to address global sustainability challenges and promote inclusive industrial development.



In November 2023, CGI announced its membership in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, fortifying its cybersecurity services through access to Microsoft's comprehensive security product portfolio.



GIB recently entered a collaboration with Korber aimed at transforming pharmaceutical and life sciences production processes. The collaboration will help CGI leverage Korber's advanced Werum PAS-X Manufacturing Execution System Suite. It also enables CGI to offer end-to-end services that empower pharmaceutical companies to enhance efficiency, accuracy and safety in their product manufacturing.



CGI also announced the availability of its flexible cloud-ready enterprise payments solution, CGI All Payments, on Amazon's cloud computing platform, Amazon Web Services, to streamline payment procedures for banks and offer scalability, ISO 20022 standards compliance and cloud-based delivery.



Moreover, in a move toward technological innovation, CGI recently launched CGI Machine Vision, an AI-powered computer vision solution revolutionizing asset and infrastructure monitoring across industries, enhancing operational efficiency and safety through real-time data analysis and predictive models.



