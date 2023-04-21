News & Insights

CFO SIM Maintains Digital360 S.p.A (MIL:DIG) Buy Recommendation

April 21, 2023 — 10:06 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, CFO SIM maintained coverage of Digital360 S.p.A (MIL:DIG) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IT:DIG / Digital360 S.p.A Shares Held by Institutions

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 5.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIG by 7.56% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digital360 S.p.A. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIG is 0.00%, a decrease of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 2K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

