CFO SIM Maintains Digital360 S.p.A (MIL:DIG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, CFO SIM maintained coverage of Digital360 S.p.A (MIL:DIG) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 5.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIG by 7.56% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digital360 S.p.A. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIG is 0.00%, a decrease of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 2K shares.

