Cerence (CRNC) Boosts In-Car Experience with CaLLM AI Platform

Cerence CRNC is expanding its footprint in the automotive industry with its latest innovation, CaLLM (Cerence Automotive Large Language Model), powered by NVIDIA NVDA technology.



Powered by NVIDIA technology, CaLLM stands at the forefront of integrated in-car computing, boasting unparalleled capabilities in generative AI and LLM-powered innovation.



Cerence’s close collaboration with three major global automakers underscores the early success of this innovative solution, CaLLM, which is poised to redefine the way users interact with vehicles.



CaLLM not only streamlines automotive functions but also offers a seamless conversational interface, setting the standard for the future of automotive technology.

Strong Partner Base Aids Cerence’s Prospects

The latest move is in sync with Cerence's focus on advancing automotive-specific AI technology through its CaLLM platform, in collaboration with major automakers and powered by NVIDIA, to transform the in-car computing experience.



Expanding its reach, Cerence also collaborated with Great Wall Motor Company (GWM) in January, leveraging Cerence Assistant and Speech Signal Enhancement technologies. This partnership aims to provide a seamless, multilingual in-car experience across GWM's international range of vehicles, enriching user engagement in 20 nations and 13 different languages.



Cerence's expanding clientele and strong partner base have been noteworthy. In addition to NVIDIA and GWM partnership, the company also collaborated with Volkswagen VWAGY and Microsoft MSFT.



In January, the company partnered with Skoda, a prominent brand within the Volkswagen group, leveraging Cerence Chat Pro to transform in-car assistant features, showcasing its commitment to AI solutions and seamless integration for enhanced driving experiences.



Cerence also collaborated with Microsoft to integrate OpenAI's ChatGPT model into vehicles through Microsoft Azure, enhancing in-car user experiences with Cerence's automotive technology and Microsoft's cloud capabilities.



Cerence is boosting its top-line growth through the expansion of its clientele and strong partner base in the automotive industry.



For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, CRNC’s revenues are expected to be between $60 million and $64 million.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.