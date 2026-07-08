Cerebras Stock: Wafer-Scale AI Offers Big Potential, Big Risks?

Cerebras Systems CBRS has built its investment story around a sharp break from conventional AI chip design. The company’s wafer-scale approach gives investors a clear growth narrative, but also a clear test.



The question is whether Cerebras can turn speed, partner demand and cloud adoption into durable scale without letting delivery obligations, margins and data-center constraints overwhelm the story.

How CBRS Built a Different AI Architecture

Cerebras’ Wafer-Scale Engine (WSE) is designed to reduce a core bottleneck in AI computing: moving data across many smaller chips. By keeping compute and memory on a single wafer, the architecture aims to lower latency and simplify large-model workloads.



The WSE-3 includes roughly 4 trillion transistors, 900,000 AI-optimized cores, 44 gigabytes of on-chip memory, 21 petabytes per second of memory bandwidth and 214 petabits per second of fabric bandwidth. Those specifications support the company’s argument that wafer-scale design can deliver faster training and inference than conventional GPU-based systems.



That matters in a market where NVIDIA NVDA remains central to GPU-accelerated computing and data-center platforms. Advanced Micro Devices AMD also competes in high-performance computing, graphics and data-center markets, keeping the AI accelerator landscape highly contested.



NVIDIA is dominating the AI GPU market through its Blackwell, Hopper, DGX/NVL systems that are used for AI training and inference. AMD’s MI300 and MI350 accelerator families are competing with CBRS in hyperscale AI infrastructure and enterprise AI clusters.



In the past month, CBRS shares have dropped 19.2%, underperforming NVIDIA’s fall of 3.8% and AMD’s appreciation of 7.4%.

CBRS Stock Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Cerebras Turns Hardware Into a Platform

Cerebras is not selling only processors. Its portfolio includes CS-3 AI supercomputers, networking infrastructure, cluster management software and cloud-based AI services.



The software layer is central to that platform push. CSoft maps PyTorch models to the WSE without requiring developers to rewrite code, while the Inference Serving Stack and Cluster Manager help customers use multiple CS-3 systems as a single logical computer.



The mix shift is already visible. In the first quarter of 2026, core revenues rose 92% year over year to $191.3 million, with core cloud and services revenues up 167% to $79.8 million. That cloud growth changes the investment debate. The story is increasingly about recurring infrastructure usage and higher platform utilization, not just one-time system sales.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 revenues is currently pegged at $861.3 million and $2.77 billion, respectively.

Why Expanding Partner Base Matter for Cerebras

CBRS’ partnerships with OpenAI and Amazon AMZN are noteworthy developments.



OpenAI is the biggest validation point for Cerebras’ speed positioning. The company has an agreement for 750 megawatts of high-speed inference compute over the next several years, valued at more than $20 billion. The relationship also gives Cerebras exposure to frontier-model workloads. Management has said the collaboration gives the company direct insight into where advanced model development is moving.



Amazon’s cloud-arm Amazon Web Services (AWS) adds a distribution angle. The partnership is intended to bring Cerebras systems into AWS data centers and combine AWS Trainium 3 for prefill with Cerebras CS-3 for decoding.



For investors, that matters because AWS can place Cerebras closer to enterprises already running workloads inside Amazon’s cloud ecosystem. The opportunity depends on deployment execution, not just partnership headlines.

CBRS Growth Comes With Real Constraints

Cerebras’ growth case carries meaningful concentration risk. Historically, G42 and MBZUAI accounted for most annual revenues, while OpenAI is expected to represent a substantial portion of future revenues.



The OpenAI agreement also comes with strict delivery obligations across multiple data centers. If Cerebras misses deployment milestones, OpenAI can terminate portions of the agreement.



Margins are another pressure point. Cerebras expects near-term gross margin compression as it rents systems and builds the infrastructure needed to serve cloud demand. This is expected to hurt profitability. The consensus mark for 2026 loss is currently pegged at 89 cents per share. However, for 2027, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 96 cents per share.



Cerebras Systems Inc. Price and Consensus

Cerebras Systems Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cerebras Systems Inc. Quote

Data-center availability is a practical constraint as well. Management has described capacity as difficult to secure, even as the company expands across the United States, Canada, Europe and other regions.

Conclusion

The bottom line is balanced. Cerebras offers direct exposure to fast-growing AI infrastructure demand, but the stock’s outlook depends on whether the company can scale capacity, meet major customer obligations and improve profitability over time.



CBRS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cerebras Systems Inc. (CBRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.