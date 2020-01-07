CenturyLink Launches New Solution for Cloud Communications

CenturyLink, Inc. CTL recently announced that it has augmented its portfolio of voice and real-time communication services by including CenturyLink Engage. The company’s new solution allows customers to bring their own Internet and offers the option to improve performance by using the service on CenturyLink’s network.



This service, available to the members of CenturyLink’s Channel Partner Program, is part of the voice and unified communications portfolio. Based in Monroe, LA, CenturyLink is making every effort to be the trusted connection to networked ecosphere and is focused on delivering technology that enhances customers’ experience.



The company has been helping small to medium-sized firms to transform their inefficient communications so that they can focus on business expansion. CenturyLink Engage is available to business customers in all 50 states, with plans for global expansion. The company further enables users to mix and match the connectivity, which can be beneficial for customers with multiple locations in different cities.



CenturyLink Engage delivers flexible cloud calling and collaboration with an excellent user experience. It also provides customers with an optional online directory listing, Customer Relationship Management integration and other add-on tools. CenturyLink is focused on digitally transforming its business through product evolution, improvement in customer experience and streamlining operations for employees.



The company aims to generate revenues in its business markets and believes the scale of its global assets alongside an innovative product portfolio to be accretive to earnings. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides reliable services to meet the increasing digital demands of businesses and consumers.



This apart, CenturyLink is confident in its ability to meet its deleveraging objectives and reach the target leverage range of 2.75-3.25x (net debt to adjusted EBITDA) within the next three years, on the back of favorable business dynamics. The company intends to return significant value to shareholders while investing in revenue and EBITDA growth drivers.



CenturyLink has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7.4%. The stock has added 10% compared with the industry’s growth of 7% in the past six months.







The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next-year earnings has been revised 5.1% upward to $1.44, over the past 90 days. The company topped earnings estimates thrice in the trailing four quarters, the surprise being 8.8%, on average.



CenturyLink currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Investors who are looking for solid profits may consider some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry. These include Ubiquiti Inc. UI, Verizon Communications Inc. VZ and PCTEL, Inc. PCTI. While Ubiquiti sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Verizon and PCTEL carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ubiquiti has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.4%.



Verizon has a VGM Score of A. It topped earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the surprise being 2.2%, on average.



PCTEL surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the surprise being 150.6%, on average.



