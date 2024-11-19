News & Insights

Century Sunshine Group Expands Stake in REMT

November 19, 2024 — 10:10 am EST

Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited (HK:0509) has released an update.

Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary Ming Xin, plans to subscribe to its full entitlement under the Rare Earth Magnesium Technology Group Holdings Limited’s rights issue, amounting to 118,524,893 shares. This move, categorized as a discloseable transaction, highlights the company’s significant stake in REMT and reflects strategic financial positioning. The subscription, priced at approximately HK$13 million, underscores Ming Xin’s commitment to its investment in REMT.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

