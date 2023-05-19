Century Communities (CCS) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Century Communities said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $68.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.34%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.44%, the lowest has been 0.74%, and the highest has been 7.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.29 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.86 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 527 funds or institutions reporting positions in Century Communities. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 3.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCS is 0.21%, an increase of 26.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.10% to 35,870K shares. The put/call ratio of CCS is 1.88, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.10% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Century Communities is 64.60. The forecasts range from a low of 53.53 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.10% from its latest reported closing price of 68.80.

The projected annual revenue for Century Communities is 3,549MM, a decrease of 16.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.14.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,671K shares representing 8.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,842K shares, representing a decrease of 6.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCS by 83.24% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,095K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,099K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCS by 6.19% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,512K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 911K shares, representing an increase of 39.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCS by 81.34% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,512K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 998K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 985K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCS by 37.30% over the last quarter.

Century Communities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Century Communities, Inc. is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries.

