Centrepoint Alliance Debuts IconiQ Investment Platform

Centrepoint Alliance Limited has launched the IconiQ Super Wrap and Investment platform, marking a strategic entry into the $1.1 trillion Australian platform market. Partnering with global wealth management firm FNZ, IconiQ offers a comprehensive suite of investment options and a user-friendly digital experience for financial advisers. This move is set to enhance Centrepoint’s portfolio management services with advanced features and competitive pricing.

