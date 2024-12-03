News & Insights

Centrepoint Alliance Debuts IconiQ Investment Platform

December 03, 2024 — 07:17 pm EST

Centrepoint Alliance Limited (AU:CAF) has released an update.

Centrepoint Alliance Limited has launched the IconiQ Super Wrap and Investment platform, marking a strategic entry into the $1.1 trillion Australian platform market. Partnering with global wealth management firm FNZ, IconiQ offers a comprehensive suite of investment options and a user-friendly digital experience for financial advisers. This move is set to enhance Centrepoint’s portfolio management services with advanced features and competitive pricing.

