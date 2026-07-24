Central Pacific Financial Corp. Bottom Line Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $20.82 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $18.27 million, or $0.67 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $77.45 million from $72.81 million last year.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $20.82 Mln. vs. $18.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.80 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue: $77.45 Mln vs. $72.81 Mln last year.

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