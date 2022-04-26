Markets
Centene Raises Revenue, Adj. EPS Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Centene Corporation (CNC) has increased its full year 2022 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $5.40-$5.55. Total revenues are now projected in a range of $139.9 billion to $141.9 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $5.34 on revenue of $137.03 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter net income was $849 million, or $1.44 per share compared to $699 million, or $1.19 per share, a year ago. Excluding items, Centene reported adjusted earnings of $1.08 billion or $1.83 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.0% to $37.19 billion from $29.98 billion last year.

