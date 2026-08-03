Cencora to Report Q3 Earnings: Is a Beat Likely for the Stock?

Cencora COR is slated to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 5, before market open.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 1.04%. COR’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 1.59%.

Cencora’s Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $84.89 billion, up 5.2% from the prior-year quarter’s level. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $4.37 per share, indicating an improvement of 9.3% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

So far this year, COR’s shares have lost 7.8% compared with the industry’s decline of 1.1%. The S&P Index has gained 9.5% in the same period.



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Factors to Consider Before COR’s Q3 Results

Cencora appears well positioned to deliver another quarter of healthy earnings growth when it reports its results soon. Revenue momentum is likely to have remained constrained by industry-specific pricing dynamics and customer mix changes. Management reiterated confidence in its long-term pharmaceutical-centric strategy, highlighting continued strength in specialty pharmaceuticals, digital transformation initiatives and improving contributions from recently acquired physician management service organizations (MSOs).

Operating performance is expected to have been supported by resilient demand for specialty drugs, expanding oncology services through OneOncology and Regional Cancer Care Associates (RCA), and ongoing productivity initiatives, even as revenue growth faces pressure from manufacturer price reductions, branded-to-biosimilar conversions and moderating GLP-1 sales growth.

Within the U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment, specialty pharmaceutical distribution is likely to have remained the primary growth driver. Continued volume growth from health systems and physician practices, together with increasing contributions from OneOncology, should have boosted operating income. However, revenue growth is likely to have been tempered by manufacturer list-price reductions, lower-margin branded drug conversions at a large mail-order pharmacy customer and slower GLP-1 growth.

The International Healthcare Solutions segment is expected to have maintained healthy momentum, supported by strong European pharmaceutical distribution and the ongoing turnaround in the global specialty logistics business. Contract wins in cell and gene therapies, laboratory logistics and productivity improvements should have continued to boost segment performance. Meanwhile, World Courier’s improving profitability and volume trends are likely to have remained positive contributors.

COR’s operating margins are likely to have continued their expansion, although modest, aided by the higher-margin MSO business, portfolio optimization initiatives and disciplined expense management. Higher interest expense from the OneOncology acquisition and industry pricing changes may have presented modest headwinds. Cencora’s focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, oncology expansion and capital deployment — including resumed share repurchases — should have supported another quarter of solid earnings growth and reinforced confidence in its long-term operating income outlook.

Earnings Beat Likely

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for COR this earnings season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate (earnings of $4.43 per share) and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is +1.37%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cencora, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Cencora, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Cencora, Inc. Quote

Other Key picks

Here are some other stocks from the broader medical space, which you may also consider for your portfolio, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Cardinal Health CAH has an Earnings ESP of +0.21% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 11. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rankstocks here.

CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 10.27%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAH’s fourth-quarter EPS indicates an improvement of 16.4% from the year-ago reported figure.

Alcon ALC has an Earnings ESP of +3.13% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 10.

ALC’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 3.66%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALC’s second-quarter EPS implies an improvement of 1.3% from the year-ago reported figure.

Agilent Technologies A has an Earnings ESP of +1.02% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

A’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 1.61%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for A’s third-quarter fiscal 2026 EPS calls for an improvement of 8% from the year-ago reported figure.

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Cencora, Inc. (COR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.