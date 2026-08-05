Cencora, Inc. Q3 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Cencora, Inc. (COR) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $763.51 million, or $3.94 per share. This compares with $687.40 million, or $3.52 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cencora, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $869.17 million or $4.48 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to $84.754 billion from $80.663 billion last year.

Cencora, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $763.51 Mln. vs. $687.40 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.94 vs. $3.52 last year. -Revenue: $84.754 Bln vs. $80.663 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 17.75 To $ 17.95 Full year revenue guidance: 4 % To 6 %

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