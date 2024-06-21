Celestica (CLS) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Celestica (CLS) closed the latest trading day at $55.91, indicating a +0.2% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronics manufacturing services company had gained 0.78% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Celestica in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.81, signifying a 47.27% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.25 billion, up 15.78% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.32 per share and revenue of $9.12 billion. These totals would mark changes of +36.63% and +14.59%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Celestica. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Celestica possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Celestica is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.83. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.11.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, placing it within the top 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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