Celanese Teams Up With Siegwerk to Advance Printing Ink Solutions

Celanese Corporation CE has partnered with Siegwerk, a leading provider of printing inks and coatings for packaging applications and labels, to increase the supply of sustainable solutions in the printing ink value chain.The collaboration uses Celanese’s bio-based ethyl acetate, which contains 50% renewable content. By replacing a portion of fossil-derived raw materials, the partnership will work toward reducing environmental impact while maintaining the performance standards.

Siegwerk is incorporating the bio-based ethyl acetate into its existing ink formulations as a drop-in solution to support its SustainUP program, a key component of its HorizonNOW 2030 sustainability strategy that aims to increase its use of renewable feedstocks in manufacturing processes.

The partnership advances circular solutions in a practical and scalable way. The innovation will reduce dependence on fossils and ensure significant environmental benefits while reinforcing the critical role of value-chain collaboration. Both companies are supporting the industry's transition toward a circular and low-carbon future.

CE has lost 4.5% over the past year against the industry’s 8.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CE’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, Dow Inc. DOW and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While ALB and DOW sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.39 per share, indicating a 1,668.35% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have jumped 179.6% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOW’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.61 per share, indicating a rise of 377.66% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. DOW’sshares have gained 15.7% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 39 cents per share, indicating a 34.48% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 125%.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dow Inc. (DOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celanese Corporation (CE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.