CEE Remains Bullish

(RTTNews) - The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (CEE) shares are gaining more than 8 percent on Tuesday morning, continuing a bullish trend since March 7. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $11.64, up 11.08 percent from the previous close of $10.48 on volume of 188,416. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $7.15-$31.46 on average volume of 71,591.

