FUN

Cedar Fair Reports Q4 Loss

February 15, 2024 — 04:59 am EST

(RTTNews) - Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN), an amusement parks company, on Thursday reported a loss for the fourth-quarter, that reflected a $17 million of transaction costs related to the proposed merger with Six Flags.

For the three-month period, the firm posted a loss of $9.953 million, compared with a profit of $12.355 million for the same period last year.

Loss on foreign currency surged to $3.912 million from previous year's $0.452 million.

Operating income was at $28.815 million, lesser than $49.439 million a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $89 million, an increase of 1 percent, or $1 million from last year period.

Revenue was $371.123 million, up from $365.994 million in 2022.

Cedar Fair's will pay a cash distribution of $0.30 per limited partner unit, to be paid on March 20, for unitholders of record as of March 6.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
