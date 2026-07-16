CDT Equity Announces Reverse Stock Split; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - CDT Equity Inc. (CDT) said it will implement a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its common shares, effective July 17, 2026. The move is intended to boost the company's share price and ensure continued compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

CDT Equity is a data-driven biopharmaceutical development company focused on building long-term shareholder value through investments in emerging businesses and strategic assets.

Under the reverse split, every 10 shares of CDT's common stock will be consolidated into one share, reducing the total outstanding shares to 631,077. The company confirmed that a new CUSPI number 20678X601 has been assigned. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split, and stockholders who would otherwise be entitled to a fractional share will receive a proportional cash payment.

CDT emphasized that while the split reduces the number of shares outstanding, it does not affect shareholders' proportional ownership or voting rights. CDT is currently trading at $0.31, down 9.69%.

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