CDE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Coeur Mining Inc (Symbol: CDE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.28, changing hands as low as $5.25 per share. Coeur Mining Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CDE's low point in its 52 week range is $2.78 per share, with $8.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.27.

