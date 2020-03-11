CDAY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (Symbol: CDAY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.47, changing hands as low as $55.46 per share. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc shares are currently trading off about 9.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CDAY's low point in its 52 week range is $41.81 per share, with $79.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.63.

