CCL Industries Inc. - Class B (CCDBF) Declares $0.26 Dividend

CCL Industries Inc. - Class B said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.06 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $46.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.29%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in CCL Industries Inc. - Class B. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 9.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCDBF is 0.16%, a decrease of 18.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.74% to 20,399K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.14% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for CCL Industries Inc. - Class B is 57.45. The forecasts range from a low of 53.50 to a high of $64.24. The average price target represents an increase of 24.14% from its latest reported closing price of 46.28.

The projected annual revenue for CCL Industries Inc. - Class B is 6,616MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.67.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 6,311K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,331K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCDBF by 19.67% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,262K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,930K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,954K shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCDBF by 16.23% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 1,157K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 1,150K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,464K shares, representing a decrease of 27.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCDBF by 20.39% over the last quarter.

