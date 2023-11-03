CCK Ex-Dividend Reminder - 11/7/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/7/23, Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.24, payable on 11/22/23. As a percentage of CCK's recent stock price of $82.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CCK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.17% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCK's low point in its 52 week range is $72.18 per share, with $96.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.02.

In Friday trading, Crown Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 1.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.