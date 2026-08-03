CCJ Q2 Earnings Call Centers on Discipline and AP1000 Execution

Cameco Corporation CCJ used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto reinforce two priorities: preserve uranium contract value and convert a growing reactor pipeline into durable fuel-cycle demand.



Operational disruptions did not alter the production plan, while management framed stronger uranium pricing, customer focus on supply security and Westinghouse's AP1000 pipeline as the main forward drivers. The call also provided clearer markers for U.S. reactor deployment and cost assumptions.

CCJ Keeps Production Plan Intact

Tim Gitzel, chief executive officer, said Cameco continues to expect 2026 uranium production of 19.5 million to 21.5 million pounds of U3O8 on an attributable basis.



Challenging spring road conditions disrupted supply routes serving Key Lake and McArthur River. Cigar Lake also suspended production for about two weeks after quarter-end because of operational issues.



Gitzel said operating flexibility and supply diversity allowed Cameco to absorb those setbacks without changing annual guidance. The increased ownership interest in Cigar Lake further supports the company's focus on proven tier-one assets.

Cameco Holds the Line on Contracting

Grant Isaac, president and chief operating officer, said the long-term uranium price had moved into the mid-90s even though industry contracting remained below replacement-rate demand.



A Scotiabank analyst asked how current contract collars were changing. Isaac said market-related contracts with escalated floors in the high 70s and escalated ceilings around $160 were no longer unusual.



Cameco has contracts covering average annual deliveries of more than 28 million pounds over the next five years. Gitzel said the company would remain selective rather than commit supply on terms that fail to reflect durable market fundamentals.

CCJ Maps the AP1000 Opportunity

Dominic Kieran, global managing director for Cameco UK Ltd., said Westinghouse's pipeline of 91 reactor opportunities covers AP1000 deployments only and excludes potential projects involving Korean technology.



A Goldman Sachs analyst asked about the U.S. Department of Energy's $17.5 billion conditional commitment for AP1000 long-lead items. Kieran identified definitive agreements involving specific utilities and the department as the next milestone.



A Raymond James analyst tested the project economics. Kieran said Westinghouse's share represents roughly 40% to 45% of project value, while Heidi Shockey, senior vice president and chief financial officer, said the average EBITDA margin is about 20% over a project.

Cameco Explains the Quarter's Moving Parts

CCJ reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of 13 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents. Revenues of $588 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $534.4 million by 10%.

Cameco Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cameco Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cameco Corporation Quote

Gitzel said the year-over-year decline in reported performance largely reflected the unusually strong prior-year

contribution from Westinghouse's participation in the Dukovany reactor project.



A BMO analyst asked why cost guidance increased. Shockey said foreign exchange, mainly on uranium purchases, drove the change, while inflation remained within the prior range. Updated outlook metrics also reflected a stronger U.S. dollar and a higher UxC spot price.

CCJ Addresses New-Build Execution

A UBS analyst questioned whether Westinghouse could execute across a large reactor pipeline. Kieran said the AP1000 reactor design is complete, leaving limited site-specific engineering, while procurement processes and supplier readiness remain central.



An RBC Capital Markets analyst asked whether the Department of Energy and Department of Commerce programs could converge. Isaac said they remain separate, with one focused on long-lead supply-chain capacity and the other on foreign direct investment, though proper sequencing can make them complementary.



A TD Cowen analyst raised cost-overrun risk. Isaac said AP1000's existing design, fuel readiness, licensing and deployment record reduce first-of-a-kind exposure, while available policy tools and supplier confidence can help manage remaining project risks.

Cameco Keeps a Long-Term Posture

Gitzel said the risk to uranium supply continues to outweigh the risk to demand. He tied Cameco's patience to its flexible supply position, strong balance sheet and disciplined capital allocation.



Isaac linked successful reactor deployment to long-duration demand for Cameco's uranium and conversion businesses, with enrichment representing an additional future opportunity.

CCJ's Zacks Signals Stay Mixed

CCJ currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), placing it outside the favored Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) categories. Its Momentum Score of A is the strongest style signal, while the Growth Score of C, Value Score of D and VGM Score of D are less favorable. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Style Scores are designed to complement the Zacks Rank, with A or B scores most useful alongside Zacks Rank #1 or 2 stocks. CCJ's Zacks Rank can change as analysts revise estimates following the just-reported results.

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